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Air Force 1 Trainers & Shoes

(39)
Nike Air Force 1 '01
Nike Air Force 1 '01 Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1 '01
Men's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
+8
Just In
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 99,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Younger Kids' Shoes
+6
Bestseller
Nike Force 1 Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 69,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram® Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®
Men‘s shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium
Men's shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
Men's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA' Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Men‘s shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07
Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 Men's Shoe
Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07
Men's Shoe
€ 129,99
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Baby & Toddler Shoes
+1
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Baby & Toddler Shoes
€ 59,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1
Men's Shoes
€ 139,99
Kobe Air Force 1 Low
Kobe Air Force 1 Low Men's Shoes
Kobe Air Force 1 Low
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim' Men‘s shoes
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Men‘s shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid Women's Shoe
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid
Women's Shoe
€ 129,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Kobe Air Force 1 Low
Kobe Air Force 1 Low Men's Shoes
Kobe Air Force 1 Low
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You
Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You Custom Men's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You
Custom Men's Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Air Force 1 Low By You
Nike Air Force 1 Low By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Force 1 Low By You
Custom Women's Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You
Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You
Custom Women's Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Air Force 1 Low By You
Nike Air Force 1 Low By You Custom Men's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Force 1 Low By You
Custom Men's Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Nike Air Force 1 High By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Custom Women's Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Nike Air Force 1 High By You Custom Men's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Custom Men's Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1
Men's Shoes
€ 139,99
Kobe Air Force 1 Low
Kobe Air Force 1 Low Men's Shoes
Kobe Air Force 1 Low
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim' Men‘s shoes
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Men‘s shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid Women's Shoe
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid
Women's Shoe
€ 129,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Kobe Air Force 1 Low
Kobe Air Force 1 Low Men's Shoes
Kobe Air Force 1 Low
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You
Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You Custom Men's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You
Custom Men's Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Air Force 1 Low By You
Nike Air Force 1 Low By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Force 1 Low By You
Custom Women's Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You
Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You
Custom Women's Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Air Force 1 Low By You
Nike Air Force 1 Low By You Custom Men's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Force 1 Low By You
Custom Men's Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Nike Air Force 1 High By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Custom Women's Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Nike Air Force 1 High By You Custom Men's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Custom Men's Shoes
€ 169,99

Air Force 1 trainers: unleash your potential

When we launched our first pair of Air Force 1s back in 1982, we knew they were a game changer. With our breakthrough Nike Air units in the soles, they delivered cushioning and support like never before, giving athletes everywhere the freedom to test their limits with confidence. Today, our AF1s use the same revolutionary technology, housed in cutting-edge designs to ensure your new kicks look as good as they feel.

Discover the power of the perfect fit

To get the most from our Nike Air Force 1 trainers, it's essential to get the size right. The sizes on our Air Force 1 fit page are UK-standard, but if you typically use a different measurement unit, you'll find the conversions in our size guides. To ensure you pick the right pair for everyone, check out the Nike footwear guides for our men's, women's and kids' AF1 sizes.

Support from the ground up

A great sporting performance begins with the sole. Air Force 1s have grooved outsoles to combine the grip you need with flexibility, so you can move and stretch your feet to meet the demands of the game. Look out for non-marking rubbers—built for indoor courts—and cupsole designs that give your Air Force 1s a lightweight feel and outstanding durability. Inside the trainers, responsive cushioning and our iconic Nike Air units absorb the impact of every jump, turn and stride.

Power your movement with innovative uppers

Because different sports demand different ankle supports, we make our Nike Air Force 1 trainers in a choice of upper heights. If your play requires a lot of pivots, turns and sudden stops, AF1s in a high-top style provide exceptional cushioning and protection, letting your foot and ankle move as a single unit. All about that free-and-easy wear? Our low-top Nike Air Force 1s have you covered, or you can take the middle road with mid-height Air Force 1s.

The latest Air Force 1s: wear them your way

We've always believed in making trainers that deliver peak performance while looking good, too. Our Nike Air Force 1s come in a wide palette of colourways—from cool urban neutrals to bold, splashy primaries. For an old-school vibe, pick out pairs in gleaming white or polished black to give your new kicks their elevated finish. You can opt for high-end touches like textured panels and colour-pop detailing, paired with suede and leather materials for added luxe. Whatever catches your eye, the Nike Swoosh adds the essential badge of quality.

Nike's Move to Zero: safeguard our future

Protecting the health of our planet needs us all to do our part. That's why we developed Nike's Move to Zero programme, designed to take us to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. Since 2008, we've made our Nike Air units with at least 50% recycled materials, and we reuse more than 90% of the waste generated in making our Air soles. Plus, since 2020, all our Air Manufacturing Innovation facilities in North America have been running on 100% wind energy.