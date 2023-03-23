Skip to main content
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      €69.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      €34.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Legend
      Nike Dri-FIT Legend Men's Fitness T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Legend
      Men's Fitness T-Shirt
      €27.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      €54.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Layered Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Layered Sports Bra
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Vent Max Men's Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Vent Max
      Men's Training Trousers
      €69.99
      Nike Dri-FIT UV One Luxe
      Nike Dri-FIT UV One Luxe Women's Standard Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT UV One Luxe
      Women's Standard Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's Tank
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Graphic Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Graphic Running Leggings
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Away
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      €99.99
      Nike Club Skirt
      Nike Club Skirt Women's Short Tennis Skirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Club Skirt
      Women's Short Tennis Skirt
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men's Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Men's Tank
      €42.99
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Flex Stride
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      €44.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Tights
      €39.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.