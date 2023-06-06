Skip to main content
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Men's Oversized Short-sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air
      Men's Oversized Short-sleeve Top
      €64.99
      Nike Primary
      Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Primary
      Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
      €47.99
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €109.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Vent Max Men's Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Vent Max
      Men's Training Trousers
      €69.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      €64.99
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      €32.99
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT UV 'Devastation Trail'
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT UV 'Devastation Trail' Men's Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT UV 'Devastation Trail'
      Men's Top
      €139.99
      Nike
      Nike Men's Dri-FIT Running Crew Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Men's Dri-FIT Running Crew Top
      €59.99
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €94.99
      Nike Windrunner
      Nike Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Windrunner
      Men's Running Jacket
      €109.99
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Nike Everyday Essential Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €44.99
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      €149.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Men's Trail Running Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Men's Trail Running Hoodie
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Men's Jacket
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Long Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Long Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €37.99
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.