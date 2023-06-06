Skip to main content
      Nike Eclipse
      Nike Eclipse Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Eclipse
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Nike Dri-FIT Race
      Nike Dri-FIT Race Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Race
      Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      €39.99
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Maternity)
      €39.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      €99.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      €64.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      €94.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      €34.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike Alate Trace
      Nike Alate Trace Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Trace
      Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      €54.99
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike Indy Plunge Cut-Out
      Nike Indy Plunge Cut-Out Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Indy Plunge Cut-Out
      Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
      €44.99
      Nike Power
      Nike Power Women's Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Power
      Women's Training Trousers
      €54.99
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Nike Everyday Essential Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leopard Print Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leopard Print Leggings (Maternity)
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-support High-waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      Just In
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-support High-waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      €74.99
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €94.99
      Related Stories

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.