Best Shoes for Long-Distance Running

Each part of a distance running shoe can be engineered differently to accommodate various gait patterns, weather conditions, running styles, and body weights. The best features for a first-time marathoner will be different from the best features for a seasoned distance runner looking to crush a PR. So, it can be helpful to consider each element and decide which features are most important for you.



Wider Toe Box

Many distance runners look for a wider toe box in their distance running shoes because a runner's foot can get wider after pounding the pavement mile after mile. A wider toe box can also facilitate better airflow around the toes and the ball of the foot to keep your feet cool on warm days, and it may help to accommodate a thicker sock if you run in cold weather.



Stable Heel Cup

It is not uncommon for your form to deteriorate to some degree at the tail end of a longer run. A stable heel cup can help you maintain proper alignment. You want a heel cup that is deep enough to avoid slippage. Runners who are heel strikers will want a little extra padding in this area.



Cushioned Midfoot and Forefoot

Reliable cushioning helps to absorb shock and keep your body bouncy when the miles start to take their toll. You may find cushioning features in different parts of the shoe. Midfoot cushioning is often helpful for those who overpronate and need more stability. Forefoot cushioning is often advised for those who land on the ball of the foot.



You also want to be sure that the cushioning is durable and stays responsive mile after mile. So, look for high-tech materials such as Nike ZoomX, a foam that was traditionally used in aerospace innovation. Now used in the Nike ZoomX midsole, it delivers 85 percent energy return (the greatest of any Nike foam) to give you a propulsive feeling without the extra weight.



Breathable Upper

Most distance runners will want to seek out a soft, breathable upper. Your feet are likely to get sweaty on long runs, and increased airflow can help reduce the risk of chafing and blisters. However, those runners who train in very cold or wet conditions may need to have at least one pair of shoes that have a more protective upper to protect their feet from the elements. To get the best of both worlds, look for Nike’s VaporWeave material. It’s not only crazy lightweight, but also strong and water-resistant.



Durable Outsole

The outsole of the shoe takes a beating during long runs. Look for distance running shoes that provide a grippy tread and plenty of traction for all weather conditions.



Shoe Weight

Lastly, you’ll want to consider the weight of the shoe. Lighter, faster racers looking for a podium finish will want a lighter shoe with less cushioning to enhance mobility and speed. Usually, these shoes have improved ground feel to facilitate responsiveness and energy return. On the other hand, athletes who have set a goal to simply finish a long race or to outpace their own personal record may find that extra cushioning is essential when finding a shoe to get them to the finish line.