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White Walking Shoes

(32)
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Nike P-6000
Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
€ 84,99
Nike Motiva 2
Nike Motiva 2 Women's Walking Shoes
Nike Motiva 2
Women's Walking Shoes
€ 109,99
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Free 2025
Men's Workout Shoes
€ 99,99
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 109,99
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 74,99
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes (Extra Wide)
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes (Extra Wide)
€ 79,99
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
€ 129,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Baby/Toddler Shoes
€ 49,99
Nike Defy All Day
Nike Defy All Day Men's Training Shoe
Nike Defy All Day
Men's Training Shoe
€ 64,99
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
+1
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike P-6000 Fade
Nike P-6000 Fade Younger Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike P-6000 Fade
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 59,99
NIke P-6000 Fade
NIke P-6000 Fade Baby & Toddler Shoes
NIke P-6000 Fade
Baby & Toddler Shoes
€ 69,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Women's Shoes
Nike P-6000 SE
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike P-6000 Utility
Nike P-6000 Utility Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000 Utility
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 94,99
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
€ 89,99
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Women's Shoes
Nike Aura Edge
Women's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
€ 124,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
€ 89,99
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Women's Shoes
Nike Aura Edge
Women's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
€ 124,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 89,99

White walking shoes: move with purpose

Walk with confidence in a pair of white walking shoes that are made to go the distance. Discover designs that combine lightweight foam with Nike Air cushioning, so you get springy support in every stride. Looking for ultimate comfort? Choose Nike white walking shoes that provide our highest level of cushioning. Innovative outsoles with specially designed grooves help absorb any bumps on the road. For a cloud-like feel when you're tackling the miles, look out for styles designed with a tall foam stack. Meanwhile, an exaggerated rocker helps to propel you forward with every step you take.


Be ready to stride in any weather with a pair of white walking shoes featuring GORE-TEX uppers. These deliver reliable protection during wet-weather walks. You'll also get a secure grip, thanks to solid rubber soles that deliver dependable traction—whether you're walking on the pavement, in the park or off-track. Enjoy unrestricted flexibility in the midsole and outsole with white walking shoes featuring responsive Zoom Air units. A combination of tuned support and carefully placed cushioning provides reliable responsiveness. Plus, the traction pattern on the outsole helps you feel stable and secure.


Keep your cool, even when the route gets tough. Find white walking shoes with engineered mesh uppers that deliver heightened flexibility and strength to tackle any trail conditions. Plush collars let you slip your shoes on and off with ease, while inner sleeves securely wrap your midfoot for a sock-like fit.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look out for white walking shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.