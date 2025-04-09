Sacramento Kings Jerseys & Gear
Rock the Royal Purple and represent your favourite NBA squad and "River City" with official Sacramento Kings jerseys and gear from Nike. Founded in 1923 as the Rochester Seagrams, the Sacramento Kings are one of the oldest continuously operating professional basketball franchises in the United States. Choose from a variety of Sacramento Kings jerseys and tees in multiple colourways, and find the versions that show love for your favourite players and vibe with your fan style and personality. Complement Sacramento Kings jerseys with Kings shorts, hoodies, trousers and more, and be sure to check out the complete NBA collection of fan gear for the latest selection of basketball apparel.