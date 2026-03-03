Presentamos los Nike A'Two: un nuevo capítulo de la línea exclusiva de A'ja Wilson

Introducing the Nike A’Two: A New Chapter in A’ja Wilson’s Signature Story
Product News
The second shoe in the basketball superstar’s collection reflects the evolution of her game.
A’ja Wilson’s second signature shoe arrives with the kind of momentum only she could generate. The A’One didn’t just land in the market. It took over. Almost overnight, it became one of basketball’s most worn models, embraced as a wardrobe staple on and off the court. The apparel and lifestyle pieces that launched alongside the shoe were similarly popular, underscoring how Wilson’s influence extends far beyond the paint. The A’Two builds on the success of her inaugural shoe, advancing the bold design and innovation fans loved, while evolving in step with Wilson’s own dominance on the court.
A New Chapter in Wilson’s Signature Story
Wilson’s rise has never been subtle: three WNBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, an NCAA title, and four league MVPs. She’s rewritten expectations and raised the bar at every level, reshaping what dominance looks like in the modern game. But what makes her ascent even more compelling is how naturally it’s unfolded, a steady sharpening of her craft, a widening of her range, a growing command of the floor. That progression became the foundation for the A’Two.
A Shoe Born From a Rising Legacy
Nike product line manager London Johnson explains it simply: The shoe had to evolve with Wilson. “We wanted to develop a shoe for those consumers that are really trying to level up their game in the same way that A’ja has from college up until her game now in the W,” she says. Wilson’s style has expanded to more perimeter touches, more versatility, more ways to attack. The A’Two responds to that shift with tech that supports explosiveness, control, and confidence brought to life across every aspect of the design.
But the story of the A’Two isn’t just about the player, it’s about the person shaping it. Wilson’s presence off the court is as unmistakable as her game. London remembers joining the Nike Basketball product team and hearing the same thing from everyone: Just wait until you meet her. “She brings the culture with her; she brings the energy with her,” London says. “If there were anyone that didn’t need a hype man, it would be A’ja, because she just has so much of that energy — it’s infectious. It fills the entire room.” That authenticity guided every decision of the design process. Wilson’s passion and genuine charisma is infectious, and the team wanted the shoe to reflect that same authenticity.
“We want to make sure that the things that are important to her and her game are really reflected in the shoe,” London says. “We understand how deeply A'ja cares about the next generation of hoopers and how important it is to her to bring the community along. Making sure the shoe feels true and authentic to her is critical.”
Her involvement in the design process wasn’t symbolic, it was essential.
“A’ja genuinely cares about the product and every decision behind it, and she’s extremely intentional about what she wears,” says designer Kohei Kanata. “Her level of thoughtfulness challenged us in the best way and pushed the design to a higher level.”
Her commitment to her product shows up in the details, the materials, the feel underfoot, all the things that make a signature model more than just a name on a box.
Built for Elevation, Crafted for Control
The A’Two introduces a performance shoe built for Wilson’s expanded game. With the cushioning of the A’One, the latest iteration adds an articulated Air Zoom forefoot unit for a sharper, more explosive response to an already exceptional package.
The A’One centered around Cushlon 3.0 foam to offer a soft, responsive ride familiar to Nike athletes. Yet as Wilson has stretched her range and taken more shots outside the paint, she’s needed a setup that supports quick elevation and controlled landings. The Zoom unit gives players that spring, while the Cushlon keeps the ride smooth and stable.
Containment became another priority. “Every second counts whenever you’re on the court,” London says. A shoe that slips, shifts, or fails to lock down the foot can change a game in an instant. Wilson’s style demands security, the kind that lets her spin, step back, contest, block, and absorb contact without hesitation. The molded leather upper and supportive heel clip work together to keep the foot centered and ready for whatever comes next. It’s a system built for players who move with power and precision, just like Wilson.
The A’Two was meticulously designed as a celebration of her journey. “We wanted to ensure that A’Two is doing her game justice, doing her character justice, and showing up in a way that feels like a true continuation of A’One,” London says. The shoe aims to serve players who value control, poise, and attention to detail, mirroring the same qualities that define Wilson’s game.
Her star logo returns as a central design element, reflecting more than another component of the style but, instead, a statement. “When athletes wear my shoe or any of the pieces from my collection, I want them to feel the power behind that logo: the power to dream big, then put in the work — in style and confidence,” Wilson says. The star logo appears prominently on the tongue, impossible to miss, anchoring the silhouette with her signature presence.
The heel clip adds both function and flair. Wilson wanted a pop, something that jumps off the court, and the team delivered with finishes that range from chrome to metallic, each proudly stamped with her name. It’s a performance component but also a moment for personality, a reminder that Wilson’s style is as much a part of her identity as her footwork.
Made for the Next Great One
The A’Two is more than a shoe. It’s a symbol of possibility and a celebration of individuality for the next generation of players watching A’ja Wilson redefine greatness, while daring to imagine their own path forward. “The number one thing is making sure consumers understand that A’Two is an extension of A’ja herself,” London explains. Designed for young hoopers leveling up, for athletes chasing breakthroughs, for anyone who sees Wilson and thinks, “Maybe I can be the next great one.”
Every detail of the A’Two reflects what makes Wilson extraordinary: her dominance, her joy, her energy, her evolution. It’s built for players who want to elevate with purpose, play with confidence, and show up authentically every time they step onto the court.