HERITAGE
AIR JORDAN XII LOW
Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide.
Sizes Available: 7-13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18
Black/Anthracite/Metallic Silver/Max Orange 308317-003
Additional sizes available on Nike.com:
Big Kid 3.5Y - 7Y (308305-003) $130
