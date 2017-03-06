AIR JORDAN VI
BLACK
Two and a half decades later, the Air Jordan VI still represents greatness in a new black leather construction, complete with a new perforated finish, reflective laces, and subtle accents in white.
HERITAGE
AIR JORDAN VI
Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide.
Sizes Available: 8-13, 14, 15
Black/White/Black 384664-020
Additional sizes available on Nike.com:
Big Kid 3.5Y - 7Y (384665-020) $140
Little Kid 11C - 3Y (384666-020) $80
Toddler 4C - 10C (384667-020) $60
