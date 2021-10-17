メインコンテンツに移動
      ナイキ Dri-FIT ワン

      ジュニア (ガールズ) レギンス

      ￥3,300
      (税込)

      ナイキ Dri-FIT ワン レギンスは、遊び、練習、ちょっとした外出など、あらゆるシーンで活躍する万能なレギンス。伸縮性に優れた素材が汗を逃がし、一日中快適な状態をキープします。

      • 表示カラー： ブラック/ブラック/ブラック/ホワイト
      • スタイル： DD8015-010
      • 原産地： ベトナム

      サイズとフィット感

      • 体を包み込むタイトなフィット感

      商品の仕上がり寸法 (単位:cm)
      XS : ウエスト54/ヒップ61/前股上17/渡り幅16.5/股下50.5/裾幅13
      S : ウエスト58/ヒップ65/前股上18.5/渡り幅18/股下52/裾幅13.5
      M : ウエスト62/ヒップ69/前股上19/渡り幅19.5/股下54/裾幅14
      L : ウエスト66/ヒップ73/前股上21/渡り幅20.5/股下55.5/裾幅15
      XL : ウエスト70/ヒップ77/前股上22.5/渡り幅22/股下57/裾幅15.5

      *お届けする商品の寸法と若干の差異が生じる場合があります  
       

      レビュー (1)

      3

      • One & One Luxe leggings labelled wrongly.

        WeiL688559180 - 2021年10月17日

        Ordered the Nike One Luxe, but believe we received the Nike One leggings as there’s: no hidden pocket; it’s mid-rise; the “tick” (bottom front left leg) is white. The “tick” on the One Luxe leggings is barely noticeable. Think item was labelled wrongly. Ordered XL for my tall, slim daughter (62cm waist, inside leg 75cm), but this size (in the One style) was too loose. The Nike One leggings was not available in XL when I ordered online. Returning item & not reordering in a smaller size as it would probably be too short. There is also the matter of £5 price difference between the One & One Luxe leggings.