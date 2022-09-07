メインコンテンツに移動
      ナイキ フレックス ランナー 2

      キッズシューズ

      ￥4,950
      (税込)

      ホワイト/ホワイト
      ブラック/フォトブルー/ユニバーシティゴールド/ホワイト
      ベアリーボルト/ボルト/ブラック/ブライトスプルース
      ブライトクリムゾン/レッドクレイ/ゲームロイヤル/セイル

      遊ぶ準備は万端？ ナイキ フレックス ランナー 2は、どんな場所でも楽しく遊び回れるシューズ。 シューレースのないデザインで、 着脱がとても簡単。 ストラップとブーティースタイルのデザインが、走ったりジャンプしたりする子どもの足にぴったりフィット。

      • 表示カラー： ホワイト/ホワイト
      • スタイル： DJ6040-100
      • 原産地： ベトナム

      サイズとフィット感

      重量：約114g (18cm 片方）
      *お届けする商品の値と差異がある場合があります。重量はサイズにより異なります。
       

      レビュー (3)

      3.7

      • Poor quality

        28ac3c8b-8681-40e1-834a-ee5510d753d9 - 2022年9月07日

        Bad quality. The loops used to pull shoe in fall apart quickly. First pair had loop separate from shoe in the back at around the second week. Second pair had loop begin to fray at the third week. Looking for a different shoe type since this issue does not seem to be isolated

      • LOVE THEM!!!

        Tahminaa119637350 - 2022年8月23日

        My son is 8 year old and he is in love with these shoes . Can we add more color to this style. He said these are the coolest shoes ever.

      • Amazing

        11080512618 - 2022年5月23日

        Fabulous shoes! Practical, bright, easy to put on- my son loves them- his favourite trainers now.

      着脱方法：スリップオン

