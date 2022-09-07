遊ぶ準備は万端？ ナイキ フレックス ランナー 2は、どんな場所でも楽しく遊び回れるシューズ。 シューレースのないデザインで、 着脱がとても簡単。 ストラップとブーティースタイルのデザインが、走ったりジャンプしたりする子どもの足にぴったりフィット。
重量：約114g (18cm 片方）
*お届けする商品の値と差異がある場合があります。重量はサイズにより異なります。
3.7
28ac3c8b-8681-40e1-834a-ee5510d753d9 - 2022年9月07日
Bad quality. The loops used to pull shoe in fall apart quickly. First pair had loop separate from shoe in the back at around the second week. Second pair had loop begin to fray at the third week. Looking for a different shoe type since this issue does not seem to be isolated
Tahminaa119637350 - 2022年8月23日
My son is 8 year old and he is in love with these shoes . Can we add more color to this style. He said these are the coolest shoes ever.
11080512618 - 2022年5月23日
Fabulous shoes! Practical, bright, easy to put on- my son loves them- his favourite trainers now.
着脱方法：スリップオン
