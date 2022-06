What are Nike's Best Shoes for CrossFit?

From HIIT to cardio, quick sprints to indoor cycling warm-ups — whatever your preference, there’s a Nike SuperRep for that. A thick layer of soft, lightweight foam gives you comfortable midsole cushioning for jumps and squats. Grooves under the forefoot create flexibility for planks and other bodyweight moves. Rubber tread in high-wear areas provides stability and traction.Support wraps all the way around the heel to keep your foot strapped in, and the arc on the outside acts as a brace during side-to-side exercises. The upper feels soft and breathable, and it gives you a bit more stretch across the forefoot than the last version. It also has a contoured fit around the ankle and plush padding at the collar and tongue to give you total comfort from front to back.