Kids' tracksuit bottoms: all-day comfort, covered
Our kids' tracksuit bottoms are designed to keep them comfortable all day. Whether they’re taking to the pitch, playing with friends or kicking back at home, our apparel will keep them moving with total freedom. Our super-soft and breathable fabrics are kind to skin, making them ideal for extended wear. These roomy styles are ideal for pulling on over shorts or wearing alone for easy days.
We’ve built plenty of flex into our materials, too, so nothing is holding them back from their goals. Plus, flat seams and roomy shapes ensure there are no distractions. You’ll find a wide range of colours in our collection, making it easy to choose something to suit their unique style. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh, too—adding a premium pop to many of our tracksuits.
We make our tracksuit bottoms for kids with elasticated waistbands, so they get the perfect fit, every time. Go for a pair with a drawstring tie for added security during intense sessions. Practical pockets in many of our styles mean it’s easy for kids to keep essentials close at hand. On chilly days, options with gathered cuffs help to lock in warmth, while keeping shoes clear when it’s time to play. Or pick a pair with open cuffs for a relaxed vibe and a breathable feel.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose kids' tracksuit bottoms with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.