      Jordan Flight MVP
      Jordan Flight MVP Men's Mesh Shorts
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Men's Mesh Shorts
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Shorts
      ₪199.90
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Shorts
      ₪279.90
      UP TO 30% OFF
      UP TO 30% OFF
      End of Season Sale
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      ₪279.90
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      ₪279.90
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's French Terry Cargo Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's French Terry Cargo Shorts
      Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
      ₪279.90
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Graphic Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Graphic Shorts
      ₪199.90
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      ₪279.90
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Flex Stride
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      ₪279.90
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Mesh Shorts
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Mesh Shorts
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home/Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home/Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home/Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Air Jordan Wordmark
      Air Jordan Wordmark Men's Fleece Shorts
      Air Jordan Wordmark
      Men's Fleece Shorts
      ₪319.90
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Woven Shorts
      Miami Heat City Edition
      Miami Heat City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Miami Heat City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      ₪279.90
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Men's 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Men's 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
      ₪309.90
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Statement Poolside Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Statement Poolside Shorts
      Chicago Bulls City Edition
      Chicago Bulls City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chicago Bulls City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      ₪279.90
      Nike Club+
      Nike Club+ Men's French Terry Dip Dyed Shorts
      Nike Club+
      Men's French Terry Dip Dyed Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Wash Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Wash Shorts
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Mesh Shorts
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Mesh Shorts
      ₪159.90
      Nike Dri-FIT Heritage
      Nike Dri-FIT Heritage Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Heritage
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Men's shorts: find the fit for your game

      Training in hot weather or pushing hard in the gym? Nike men's shorts deliver breathability and the freedom to move. Match your team's colours with men's shorts that have authentic details. And if you're going for an off-duty look, shorts with embroidered logos and graphics provide heritage style.

      Ventilation that keeps you going

      When the mercury climbs, men's shorts with Dri-FIT technology keep you feeling fresh. The fabric wicks sweat away from the skin, where it can dry fast to keep you cool. Targeted ventilation keeps you mobile as you rack up the miles or the reps. And perforations in the back panel allow airflow—exactly where you need it. Choose shorts for men with breathability in high-heat areas like the waistband, so you can stay focused on your training.

      Train in relentless comfort

      We design Nike shorts for men to give you all-day comfort. Choose standard-fit shorts for a relaxed feel, or pick loose shorts for extra room to move. Elastic waistbands deliver a snug feeling around the hips or waist, while inner and outer drawcords let you fine-tune the fit. Running and trail shorts with narrow waistbands provide distraction-free comfort for your miles. You'll also get coverage during training or play from men's shorts with a knee-length hem. Plus, elongated hem vents allow for fast side-to-side movements when you're in the zone.

      Focus on the feeling

      The smooth fabrics of our shorts feel soft against the skin. Men's jogger shorts made from fleece are incredibly snug. Go for heavyweight French terry fabric—it provides just the right level of warmth but won't weigh you down. If you need to make quick movements, men's shorts with Nike Flex fabric stretch with you—so nothing gets in the way of your performance. Then there are our smooth, recycled polyester shorts made from sustainable materials. As part of Nike's Move to Zero strategy, we turn plastic bottles into pellets and spin them into high-quality yarn. Recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester and helps divert waste from landfill—good for you and for the planet.

      Safety and security

      Pockets provide more than just a place to put your hands. They're somewhere to stash your essentials, keep your gloves and hold snacks within reach. Shorts with a zipped back pocket are ideal for storing small items, like keys, while you're training. Or look out for cargo shorts that give you even more options—zipped and cargo pockets with mesh webbing help you quickly store your stuff when you're on the move. If you're hitting the court, you'll need tennis shorts with angled pleats at the bottom of the pockets that expand when you drop balls in. The tennis balls stay secure so you can give the match your all.