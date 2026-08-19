Women's Summer Wear

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
₪219.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mod-Cropped Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mod-Cropped Oversized T-Shirt
₪169.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
₪299.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
₪219.90
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
₪449.90
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
₪229.90
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
₪279.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Cropped Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Cropped Tank Top
₪169.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tank Top
₪219.90
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
₪299.90
Nike Sportswear Essentials
Nike Sportswear Essentials Women's T-shirt
Nike Sportswear Essentials
Women's T-shirt
₪149.90
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
₪169.90
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
₪369.90
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
₪399.90
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
₪99.90
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
₪749.90
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
₪599.90
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
₪529.90
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Nike Air Rift Breathe Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Women's Shoes
₪529.90
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
₪189.90
Nike SB
Nike SB Skate T-Shirt
Nike SB
Skate T-Shirt
₪149.90
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
₪149.90
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
₪69.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Pleated Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Pleated Skirt
₪249.90