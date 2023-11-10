Nike puffer jackets come in a versatile selection of designs, with styles that suit many people's tastes. Choose from options that fall just below the hip for everyday streetwear to knee-length coats for more broad coverage on cooler days.

For your daily jacket, consider one of the Therma-FIT puffers. These coats feature specialised technology that employs your body's heat to help insulate and keep you warm. They also come in loose and fitted silhouettes. Matt and high-shine finishes are in the mix too, which can help complement two different moods. For example, choose a matt finish on days when you prefer to blend in with the crowd and a high-shine finish when you want to be centre stage.

When the weather is extra harsh, Storm-FIT puffers sparkle. These jackets use technology that helps to protect you from gusts of wind and sleet, snow or rain. Not to mention, they offer room for layering underneath, so you can be doubly protected against the cold.

For those statement-making moments, reach for a faux fur puffer. Nike faux-fur puffer options offer a twist on the classic puffer—a slightly fluffy exterior—with a synthetic down fill and bungees at the hem to seal in warmth.

Pair with: high-waisted jersey trousers

Loose and fitted puffers partner well with these high-waisted bottoms. Consider Repel trousers with their water-resistant fabric and wide leg to accommodate sturdy boots on wet days. Or, go for ankle-hugging Phoenix fleece joggers with a tall ribbed waistline to help keep you secure as you navigate your day.