The Best Clothing for Skateboarders

Nike skateboarding shoes come in three types based on ankle height: low, mid and high. While height tends to come down to style and comfort preference, a higher ankle can offer more support during tricks or explosive movements.

Key features to look for:

A rubber toe cap or lace protection for tricks on concrete surfaces

A sole that provides traction and grip on the board

Breathable, flexible fabric that ensures feet don't get too wet or sweaty

Top styles:

Nike SB Zoom Blazer: this shoe offers soft cushioning and a flexible sole to enhance touch and feel on the board.

this shoe offers soft cushioning and a flexible sole to enhance touch and feel on the board. Nike SB Chron: skateboarders seeking more flexibility and breathability in their shoe are more likely to prefer this design.

Nike SB Force 58: with tri-star shapes on the sole that expand and contract, this skate shoe helps boarders improve their grip and feel on the board.