The best winter running gear by Nike to shop now

For runners in cold climates, running in the snow can be a rite of passage. With the right gear designed for running in slushy weather, winter doesn't have to deter you from lacing up and logging miles.

Whether your running route is crusted in snow or battered by a bitter headwind, use this buying guide to find the best winter running gear to stay warm and comfortable.

(Related: 4 expert-backed tips for running in cold weather)