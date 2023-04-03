How to Style Nike Joggers for Work
Styling Tips
Jazz up your joggers for a cosy-yet-professional look.
If you work from home, the outfit you wear while working may have little to no distinction from the outfit you wear while reading a book on the sofa. And while you may still have that university-era sweatshirt reserved for film nights or a good-luck blazer for big meetings, it's those in-between pieces that can work more naturally through every part of your day. Cue joggers.
Styling joggers for work is a challenge that's worth tackling. Whether you're plugging away for a few hours on your laptop in a coffee shop or meeting up with a co-worker for lunch, the right pair of joggers can be a respectable (and comfy) alternative to jeans.
(Related: The Best Cosy Clothing by Nike to Shop Now)
The key is to find a pair of joggers that have a tailored fit and offer luxe details—these are small tweaks that take them from just-rolled-out-of-bed to meeting-ready. Then, when styling, try to pair them with the tops, jackets and sneakers that you already have in heavy rotation for work and related events. After all, a button-up shirt or a pair of clean white sneakers can go a long way in pulling your outfit together.
How to Style Joggers for Work
1.Corduroy Fleece Joggers Meet Polo and Air Max Shoes
When it comes to dressing up casual pieces like a pair of joggers, it's all about choosing the right materials. These corduroy fleece joggers will feel dressy enough to work in, especially on those days when you have a casual meet-up with a colleague or you're planning to work in a café for the afternoon. Style them with a polo or an oversized button-up shirt to lean into the dressier vibe. Then, finish with a sneaker in a neutral colour like Taupe.
(Related: How to Style Your Nike Oversized T-Shirt)
2.Pair Cargo Joggers with a Corduroy Jacket
If you are in a casual office setting (or home office), a pair of joggers can work. Remember, when it comes to navigating how to style joggers for work, it's all about the details. Sure, these cargo-style trousers look comfy-cosy, but the addition of a wide ankle band and flap pockets help to bridge the gap between off-duty and ready to reply all to emails. Try adding a jacket in a more tactile material, like a corduroy coat.
3.Wear Tech Fleece Joggers with Waffle One Sneakers
Find comfort in the range of work-related joggers you can choose from. Nike Tech Fleece joggers come in more than 12 colours, including two-tone styles. That makes it easy to pull something specific together (head-to-toe red, anyone?). These joggers, which include zip pockets and a looser fit around the thigh, can easily be styled with simple—yet elevated—everyday pieces, like a long-sleeve tee and a pair of Waffle One sneakers.
4.Sport Wide-Leg Joggers with Air Force 1 Sneakers
Swap your go-to joggers for a wide-leg pair of tracksuit bottoms that mimics the shape of trousers. The soft, stretchy texture of these trousers pairs well with a wool blazer, tailored jacket or sleek bomber jacket that has a bit of weight to it. If you're unsure about pulling off joggers at the office or when meeting up with co-workers, these oversized velour trousers are a great option to experiment with. Finish off the look with a clean, white sneaker.
5.Choose High-Waisted Tracksuit Bottoms and a Sleek Jacket
Sometimes, managing a busy schedule means running right from the last meeting of the day to a workout class. When that's the case, make things easier by having your workout gear on and ready to go. These high-waisted curve tracksuit bottoms can easily be layered over a pair of elastane shorts or even leggings, so you're sneakily dressed to sweat. A statement jacket is just the piece needed to spiff up your tracksuit bottoms—and, bonus, it will be easy to throw on again once your workout is done.
Words by Aemilia Madden