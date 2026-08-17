The essentials: basketball player accessories and gear
Our range of basketball accessories and basketball equipment helps you stay ready from warm-up to final whistle. Choose 8-panel basketballs built for consistent grip and control. Meanwhile, our cushioned crew socks provide targeted support and comfort throughout the toughest of matches. As the action heats up, our wristbands, headbands and shooter sleeves soak up sweat for lasting freshness. To keep your kit organised to and from the court, pick a durable backpack, duffel or gymsack.
We design our basketball player accessories to work as hard as you do. Look out for socks, sweatbands and other wearables with our Dri-FIT technology. Engineered fibres wick away sweat from your skin. Then they draw it to the surface so it can dry quickly. Plus, breathable properties within the material promote good airflow. All of this means you can shed excess heat fast and efficiently. That helps you stay cool and collected for longer.
Keep your equipment and kit neat and organised with a basketball bag that's built to suit the way you play. A lightweight gym sack is ideal for quick court sessions or school PE lessons. Need a design with plenty of space for shoes, layers and recovery essentials? Our roomy duffels have you covered. If you're heading from your daily routine to your training session, a backpack with multiple compartments keeps everything sorted and separated. If you're seeking out wear-anywhere bags with a cool, sporty aesthetic, we have an assortment of cross-body and festival bags Look out for iconic Jumpman branding that showcases your passion wherever the day takes you.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose baseball player accessories and gear with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.