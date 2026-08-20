Nike Black Friday jackets and gilets 2026: layer up and push on
Explore Nike Black Friday jackets to keep you cosy when the temperature drops. This collection is designed to help you handle whatever the weather has in store—all with iconic style. Whether you're on the streets or the track, we've got your back with our high-performance apparel. Expect innovative technology built into lightweight garments that are made to stand the test of time.
Warmth without weight
Bad weather is no match for the layers in our range of Nike Black Friday jackets. The smart material we use works to lock in your natural body heat, so you stay warm without added bulk. We've pioneered synthetic sheet insulation, along with lightweight down and pillowy fleece—all developed to keep you cosy with feather-light construction, so there's nothing holding you back. Expecting wind and rain? Look out for coats with cutting-edge Nike Shield technology. A water-repellent finish and strong seams help to keep moisture out.
A style for every athlete
Every piece in this collection blends functional practicality with our iconic style. Sleek silhouettes and the iconic Nike Swoosh help you make a big impression. For easy layering and movement, go for a relaxed fit. Getting ready to run? Sportswear that hugs your body helps you stay aerodynamic when it's time to pick up the pace. Or, choose a coat in a bold pattern from our Nike Black Friday jacket deals to bring added power to your winter wardrobe. Plus, sizes for all ages mean that everyone can be part of the squad.
Details that make a difference
Whether you're cheering from the stands or warming up on the touchline, you'll stay cosy with a jacket from our collection. You can keep your essentials close, thanks to layers with zip pockets. On the chilliest days, fleece-lined pockets are ideal for keeping hands cosy. When wet weather threatens, hooded coats help you stay dry in a downpour. Check out collars with adjustable drawstring cords that keep you snug. In changeable conditions, just grab a jacket that packs down into its own pocket for easy transportation.
Made to move
Keep your core warm when you head out in a Nike Black Friday gilet from our range. These practical layers allow your arms to move freely while helping to lock in heat. We make our fabrics with a touch of stretch so that they move with you—meaning there's nothing stopping you from going all-in on your next challenge. Plus, zip fronts and ventilation in key areas allow air to circulate when the intensity rises, so you stay at the perfect temperature.