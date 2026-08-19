Nike Black Friday 2026: offers on iconic styles
Kick the season off right by exploring our Nike Black Friday edit. Our deals include some of our most popular collections, from bouncy trainers to super comfortable tracksuits. So load up your gym bag and update your training routine with our iconic style and world-famous innovations. Explore sleek lines and smart materials that help you look and feel your best when you're on the go.
Stay cool and dry throughout
It doesn't matter how hard you push—the apparel in our Nike Black Friday sale is here to support your every move. Check out tops and trousers featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This clever fabric works to wick sweat away from the skin, so that it can evaporate fast. The result? You stay cool and comfortable, even during intense workouts. Plus, ventilation in key areas allows air to circulate around the body for a breezy feel. For added breathability, go for cropped shorts and a sleeveless top when it's time to train.
Step out with confidence
Our footwear delivers a feeling of responsiveness, whether you're racking up miles outside or training with your team indoors. Enjoy Nike Black Friday deals on must-have shoes, from mid-tops for the court to cushioned trainers with visible Air units. Bouncey foam midsoles put a spring in your step, and trainers with a rocker shape make it even easier to take that next stride. In wet conditions, unique traction patterns underfoot help to give you added grip, so you can be confident in every movement. Choose a classic lace-up front for a secure fit. Or, opt for a stretchy sock cuff if you like to throw on your shoes and go in a hurry.
Styles for all wardrobes
Age is no barrier to playing a great game. That's why we have options for both adults and kids in the Nike Black Friday sale. Whether you're hitting the gym or the school run, you'll find apparel to fit you. A wide variety of colours makes it easy to pick something to complement your existing wardrobe. We're talking bold colours, striking graphics and neutral tones. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh, which adds a premium pop to our apparel.
Ready for all weather
We know your training schedule doesn't stop in bad weather. That's why we've chosen deals for this Black Friday to keep you moving in all conditions. On the chilliest days, our jackets with Therma-FIT technology work to trap your natural body heat so that you stay warm without excess weight. Options with water-repellent materials work to keep moisture out, while adjustable drawstring cords at collars and cuffs keep chilly breezes at bay, too. You'll find lightweight tops and leggings ideal for layering up, so you can focus on the challenge ahead.