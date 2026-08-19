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Women's Nike Black Friday Clothing Sale 2026

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Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Tank Top
29% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Women's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Women's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials Women's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Women's T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Ribbed Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Ribbed Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
29% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
29% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
29% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
28% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
29% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Quarter-Zip Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight Quarter-Zip Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
30% off
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential Women's Spiderback One-Piece
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Women's Spiderback One-Piece
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Shrunken Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Shrunken Tracksuit Jacket
30% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Women's Short-Sleeve Tennis T-Shirt
Nike Heritage
Women's Short-Sleeve Tennis T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx) Fleece Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx) Fleece Shorts
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Tracksuit Bottoms
30% off
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
30% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
30% off
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Top
30% off
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Women's Short-Sleeve Tennis T-Shirt
NikeCourt Heritage
Women's Short-Sleeve Tennis T-Shirt
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Cropped T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
29% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Quarter-Zip Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight Quarter-Zip Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
30% off
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential Women's Spiderback One-Piece
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Women's Spiderback One-Piece
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Shrunken Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Shrunken Tracksuit Jacket
30% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Women's Short-Sleeve Tennis T-Shirt
Nike Heritage
Women's Short-Sleeve Tennis T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx) Fleece Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx) Fleece Shorts
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Tracksuit Bottoms
30% off
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
30% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
30% off
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Top
30% off
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Women's Short-Sleeve Tennis T-Shirt
NikeCourt Heritage
Women's Short-Sleeve Tennis T-Shirt
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Cropped T-Shirt
30% off

Women's Nike Black Friday clothing 2026: smash your goals

Get your favourites for less in the Nike Black Friday women's clothing sale. Whether you're tackling a long run or stepping onto the tennis court, we've got you covered with deals on our high-performance apparel. Discover everything from supportive sports bras to leggings that flex with you.

Stay cool for longer

When your workout heats up, you can keep your cool in fabrics that offer superior ventilation. Look out for trousers and tops that come with mesh panels for maximum airflow. For more intense sessions, opt for styles made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate fast—helping you stay dry and fresh. And when the temperature drops, keep moving in clothing made with Nike Therma-FIT fabric. It's designed to retain body heat, so your muscles stay warm and cosy. Heading outdoors? Don't let the rain interrupt your training. Our weatherproof running jackets and windbreakers, made with Nike Storm-FIT fabric, keep the water out and lock warmth in.

Find your comfort zone

In our women's clothing Nike Black Friday sale, it's easy to find your perfect fit. Look for curved joggers that taper at the bottom for a clean look that shows off your trainers. Or if you prefer a roomy fit, opt for styles with pleats at the front that add volume. Need something that's squat-proof and gym-friendly? Choose leggings with an extra-wide waistband that helps them stay put, even during the toughest workouts. And when it's time to layer up, our reversible jackets, gilets and long-sleeved crop tops are ideal for mixing and matching.

Stretch your limits

Get Nike Black Friday women's clothing deals on your favourite yoga pieces. Made with breathable and lightweight materials, our stretchy gear is designed to move with you—so nothing holds you back on the mat. Discover super-soft leggings, biker shorts and sports bras that feel like a second skin. And for high-performance flexibility that lasts wash after wash, look out for clothes crafted with InfinaSmooth technology.

Details that make a difference

At Nike, we know details matter when it comes to great performance. That's why we design our leggings and shorts with handy pockets—ideal for stashing your valuables when you're on the move. When it comes to supportive gym bras, you'll find a range of options in the women's Nike Black Friday clothing sale. Choose padded or non-padded styles, depending on the coverage you need. From light support for easy stretching to high-impact bras for running, there's a range of support levels to suit every athlete and every discipline. You can also find maternity bras that are designed to flex with your changing shape and give you the support you need.