Basketballs: own the court
Whether you're honing your skills or repping your team, our basketballs are built to help you play at your best. Expect basketballs made from durable rubber and hardwearing leather, for reliable performance and lasting bounce. Choose a size 7 basketball for standard regulation games. Seeking out a basketball to support junior players as they build their potential? Shop our easy-to-handle mini sizes.
Because every match and every playing surface is different, we make our basketballs in a range of designs to suit. For indoor sessions, look for a basketball crafted from leather or synthetic leather. It's designed for a softer touch against your hand that promotes precision and accuracy. Need a basketball that's made to withstand plenty of tough play in urban environments? Our outdoor basketballs feature robust materials that are built to take a pounding. Whichever option you go for, expect engineered textures and deep channels. They promote effective control and handling, so you can power through and dominate the action.
At Nike, we know junior players love to hone their skills wherever the day takes them. Our range of basketballs includes wild-style mini basketballs that are made for outdoor play. Their compact size means they're easy to pop into bags or rucksacks. Plus, they're easier for youngsters to handle as they grow their confidence. You'll also find textured surfaces that help promote grip and control. Look out for designs featuring our iconic Jumpman badging and unmistakable Nike Swoosh. They give your young court star's basketball a premium finishing touch.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose basketballs with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.