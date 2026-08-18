Women's Basketball

Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
€129.99
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Younger Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Younger Kids' Shoes
€59.99
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Basketball Shoes
€114.99
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4
Basketball Shoes
€129.99
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Giannis Freak 8 LX Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Basketball Shoes
€124.99
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
€34.99
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
€89.99
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
€99.99
Luka 77
Luka 77 Basketball Shoes
Luka 77
Basketball Shoes
€99.99
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€54.99
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
€149.99
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
€134.99
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
+2
Just In
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
€199.99
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
€179.99
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Basketball Shoes
€109.99
Jordan
Jordan Backpack (23.7L)
Jordan
Backpack (23.7L)
€64.99
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
€199.99
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow'
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow'
Basketball Shoes
€129.99
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
€94.99
Jordan Essential
Jordan Essential Ball Pump
Jordan Essential
Ball Pump
€19.99
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
€119.99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
€69.99
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise'
Basketball Shoes
€119.99
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Boston Celtics Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99