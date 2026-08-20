  1. Nike Black Friday
    2. /
  2. Cipők

Nike Black Friday Edzőcipők és Cipők 2026

(319)
Nike Reax 8 TR
Nike Reax 8 TR Férfi edzőcipő
Nike Reax 8 TR
Férfi edzőcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Férfi vízhatlan terepfutócipő
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Férfi vízhatlan terepfutócipő
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Férficipő
Legnépszerűbb termék
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Férficipő
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Férfi edzőcipő
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Férfi edzőcipő
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Férficipő
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Férfi futócipő
Nike Initiator
Férfi futócipő
30% kedvezmény
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Kosárlabdacipő
Sabrina 3
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Férfi edzőcipő
Nike Flex Train
Férfi edzőcipő
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek
30% kedvezmény
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Férficipő
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Női cipő
Legnépszerűbb termék
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Futócipő nagyobb gyerekeknek
Nike Star Runner 5
Futócipő nagyobb gyerekeknek
30% kedvezmény
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE Férfipapucs
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Férfipapucs
30% kedvezmény
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Női cipő
Legnépszerűbb termék
Nike Air Max 270
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Férficipő
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle”
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle” Kosárlabdacipő
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Férficipő
Nike Air Max 270
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Férficipő
Nike P-6000
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Giannis Freak 7 „Light Aqua”
Giannis Freak 7 „Light Aqua” Kosárlabdacipő
Giannis Freak 7 „Light Aqua”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Precious Medals”
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Precious Medals” Kosárlabdacipő
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Precious Medals”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Többféle talajra készült, stoplis futballcipő
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Többféle talajra készült, stoplis futballcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Futócipő gyerekeknek
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Star Runner 5
Futócipő gyerekeknek
29% kedvezmény
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 Férficipő
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LV8
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Férfi országúti futócipő
Nike Pegasus Plus
Férfi országúti futócipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike United Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Többféle talajra készült stoplis futballcipő nagyobb gyerekeknek
Nike United Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Többféle talajra készült stoplis futballcipő nagyobb gyerekeknek
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Női cipő
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Férficipő
Air Jordan MVP 92
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Férficipő
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle”
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle” Kosárlabdacipő nagyobb gyerekeknek
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle”
Kosárlabdacipő nagyobb gyerekeknek
30% kedvezmény
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Férficipő
Nike Air Max Plus
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
KD18 „International Blue”
KD18 „International Blue” Kosárlabdacipő
Elfogyott
KD18 „International Blue”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Női cipő
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Férficipő
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Férficipő
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Futballcipő normál talajra
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Futballcipő normál talajra
30% kedvezmény
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Futballcipő normál talajra
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Futballcipő normál talajra
30% kedvezmény
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Női cipő
Nike Aura Edge
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Seafoam”
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Seafoam” Kosárlabdacipő
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Seafoam”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th”
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th” Kosárlabdacipő
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Női edzőcipő
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Flex Train
Női edzőcipő
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Női cipő
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8 Normál talajra készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Normál talajra készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Gördeszkás cipő
Nike SB Force 58
Gördeszkás cipő
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Férficipő
Air Jordan 1 Low
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Férficipő
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Férficipő
Nike Total 90
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM Női teniszcipő salakpályára
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Női teniszcipő salakpályára
30% kedvezmény
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Férfi országúti futócipő
Nike Pegasus Plus
Férfi országúti futócipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike United Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Többféle talajra készült stoplis futballcipő nagyobb gyerekeknek
Nike United Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Többféle talajra készült stoplis futballcipő nagyobb gyerekeknek
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Női cipő
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Férficipő
Air Jordan MVP 92
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Férficipő
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle”
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle” Kosárlabdacipő nagyobb gyerekeknek
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle”
Kosárlabdacipő nagyobb gyerekeknek
30% kedvezmény
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Férficipő
Nike Air Max Plus
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
KD18 „International Blue”
KD18 „International Blue” Kosárlabdacipő
Elfogyott
KD18 „International Blue”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Női cipő
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Férficipő
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Férficipő
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Futballcipő normál talajra
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Futballcipő normál talajra
30% kedvezmény
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Futballcipő normál talajra
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Futballcipő normál talajra
30% kedvezmény
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Női cipő
Nike Aura Edge
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Seafoam”
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Seafoam” Kosárlabdacipő
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Seafoam”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th”
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th” Kosárlabdacipő
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Női edzőcipő
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Flex Train
Női edzőcipő
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Női cipő
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8 Normál talajra készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Normál talajra készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Gördeszkás cipő
Nike SB Force 58
Gördeszkás cipő
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Férficipő
Air Jordan 1 Low
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Férficipő
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Férficipő
Nike Total 90
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM Női teniszcipő salakpályára
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Női teniszcipő salakpályára
30% kedvezmény

Nike Black Friday trainers: find your stride 2026

From old-school designs to next-gen tech, you'll find iconic footwear in our Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Whether you're racking up the miles, going for a PB in the gym or hitting the streets in new kicks, you can expect a supportive and comfortable feel with each step you take. Explore our Nike Black Friday 2026 trainer deals to help get you where you need to go. Choose shoes with innovative details to get you ahead of the competition, or go for trainers with a retro throwback feel – mid-tops with vintage b-ball designs have that vintage look.

Discover old and new favourites

Look out for shoes with Max Air units in the Nike Black Friday shoe sale. Our Air units first appeared in our footwear in 1978, and they're still delivering the lightweight cushioning and relentless comfort that you love. With Air units underfoot, the ride feels impossibly soft and springy. Plus, Air Max trainers with OG design features like ribbing and visible stitching create a modernised look with the timeless details of retro trainers. Or choose our latest releases that offer an edgy and futuristic appearance with translucent rubber and streamlined designs.

Stay comfortable in breathable trainers

Ventilation keeps feet cool when you're pushing hard in the heat. Nike Black Friday trainers with breathable mesh let cool air in, so feet feel comfy and dry – and you'll have the focus you need to push on. Mesh trainers have reinforced details to provide durability that stands up to the challenges of your workouts. Look out for Nike Black Friday trainer deals on footwear with reinforced heels that create security and support as your foot rolls through your stride.

Stay supported in every sport

Rubber outsoles provide durable traction on the ground when you're stepping and jumping. You get a stable ride mile after mile on the track, pavement or treadmill. Nike Black Friday shoes with rubber outsoles deliver intense grip during toe-offs for a responsive feeling against the surface you're on. Plus, grooved outsoles create flexibility, so your shoes bend with your feet as they move naturally.

Functional & futuristic Nike Black Friday trainers

When it comes to our trainers, it's the details that count. Classic design features like the iconic Swoosh merge with mesh panels for next-level style. Go for monochromatic designs or solid black or white kicks that go with anything, from your workout gear to streetwear. Or look for brightly coloured footwear in the Nike Black Friday trainers sale if you want to stand out from the crowd.

Gear up with innovative features

Shoes with pull tabs on the heel and tongue let you get them on quickly, so you're ready for training at a moment's notice. Innovative lacing systems create a custom fit that means your feet are locked in place. Look out for trainers with a speed lacing design that delivers a fuss-free way to get your most secure fit. No matter where you're going, you can get there in comfort with our Nike Black Friday deals.