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Chelsea F.C. Kapusnis pulóverek és pulóverek

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Chelsea FC Club
Chelsea FC Club Nike Soccer kapucnis, belebújós férfipulóver
Chelsea FC Club
Nike Soccer kapucnis, belebújós férfipulóver
69,99 €
Chelsea FC Phoenix Fleece
Chelsea FC Phoenix Fleece Nike Soccer túlméretezett, hosszú cipzáras, kapucnis női pulóver
Chelsea FC Phoenix Fleece
Nike Soccer túlméretezett, hosszú cipzáras, kapucnis női pulóver
79,99 €
Chelsea FC Club
Chelsea FC Club Nike Soccer kerek nyakkivágású férfipulóver
Chelsea FC Club
Nike Soccer kerek nyakkivágású férfipulóver
64,99 €
Chelsea FC Club
Chelsea FC Club Nike Soccer kapucnis pulóver nagyobb gyerekeknek (fiúknak)
Chelsea FC Club
Nike Soccer kapucnis pulóver nagyobb gyerekeknek (fiúknak)
49,99 €
Chelsea F.C. City Side
Chelsea F.C. City Side Nike Soccer kapucnis polárpulóver nagyobb gyerekeknek
Chelsea F.C. City Side
Nike Soccer kapucnis polárpulóver nagyobb gyerekeknek
59,99 €

Chelsea hoodies & sweatshirts: bring the heat

What does it mean to be a Chelsea fan? The team's followers have one thing in common: showing their unwavering support at every opportunity. It's now easier than ever to rep your team colours with pride, thanks to our Chelsea F.C. hoodies. These hoodies and sweatshirts are fit for the pros—expect to see the club's iconic lion crest alongside our statement Swoosh.

Our Chelsea sweatshirts and zip-up hoodies are the perfect partners for chilly outdoor games. Look out for designs with roomy hoods to keep your head and ears covered, or choose options made from soft fleece fabrics that trap heat inside. If you struggle to keep your hands warm in the stands, a Chelsea sweatshirt with added pockets is a must.

Training with your own squad? We've got plenty of options designed with our Dri-FIT technology, moving sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. Pull them on over your team strip to build heat during warm-ups before the action begins. They're great for cool-downs as well—helping to protect your muscles after a training session.