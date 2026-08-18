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Chelsea Jackets & Coats 22/23

(6)
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC Szintetikus töltetű Nike Soccer kapucnis kabát nagyobb gyerekeknek
Chelsea FC
Szintetikus töltetű Nike Soccer kapucnis kabát nagyobb gyerekeknek
94,99 €
Chelsea FC Strike
Chelsea FC Strike Nike Dri-FIT kötött futballtréningruha nagyobb gyerekeknek
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Chelsea FC Strike
Nike Dri-FIT kötött futballtréningruha nagyobb gyerekeknek
109,99 €
Chelsea FC Strike
Chelsea FC Strike Nike Dri-FIT kötött futballtréningruha kisgyerekeknek
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Chelsea FC Strike
Nike Dri-FIT kötött futballtréningruha kisgyerekeknek
79,99 €
Chelsea FC Academy Pro
Chelsea FC Academy Pro Nike Storm-FIT kapucnis futballesőkabát nagyobb gyerekeknek
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Chelsea FC Academy Pro
Nike Storm-FIT kapucnis futballesőkabát nagyobb gyerekeknek
84,99 €
Chelsea FC Windrunner
Chelsea FC Windrunner Nike Soccer szőtt, UV-szűrős női kabát
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Chelsea FC Windrunner
Nike Soccer szőtt, UV-szűrős női kabát
109,99 €
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC Nike Soccer Total 90 férfi futball-melegítőfelső
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Chelsea FC
Nike Soccer Total 90 férfi futball-melegítőfelső
30% kedvezmény

Chelsea jackets: not just for match days

One of London's top-rated Premier League clubs, Chelsea F.C. is known for its signature blue and white strips—earning it the nickname "The Blues". Continuing that legacy, our Chelsea F.C. jackets come in the same iconic colourway for the new season, updated with subtle branded touches and bold away kit alternatives.

Our range of Chelsea coats has something for every fan, whether you prefer hooded designs for extra warmth or water-repellent styles to protect you from the elements. Keep your cool during nail-biting moments in Dri-FIT fabrics that wick away sweat. Or go for Storm-FIT styles that are ready for any weather—because nothing should come between you and the beautiful game.

Our Chelsea F.C. jackets aren't just designed to be worn on the sidelines. They're equipped for action, thanks to lightweight mesh linings and streamlined fits that allow you to focus on the task at hand—whether that's dribbling or defending. We're also making them with more recycled fabrics than ever, in line with our commitment to sustainability.