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Women's White Trousers & Tights

(25)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
CHF 165
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 85
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 85
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 85
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 80
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
CHF 135
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
CHF 115
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
CHF 135
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Dri-FIT Pants
CHF 120
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Slim Flared Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Slim Flared Leggings
CHF 165
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
CHF 52
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
CHF 150
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
CHF 130
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Woven Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Woven Trousers
CHF 94.95
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
CHF 135
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's French Terry Press-Stud Trousers
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's French Terry Press-Stud Trousers
CHF 115
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
CHF 57
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
CHF 70
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Trousers
CHF 70
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
CHF 150
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Culotte Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Culotte Trousers
29% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
29% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Realtree Open-Hem Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Realtree Open-Hem Trousers
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
28% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Mountainside Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Women's Mountainside Trousers
26% off