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Weightlifting Clothing

(40)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
CHF 80
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
CHF 70
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
CHF 125
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
CHF 125
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
CHF 52
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 64.95
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
CHF 35
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
CHF 50
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
CHF 52
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
CHF 42
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
CHF 52
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
CHF 42
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
CHF 42
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
CHF 40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
CHF 50
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
CHF 42
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Hijab 2.0
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Hijab 2.0
CHF 45
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
CHF 40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
CHF 64.95
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 50
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
CHF 75
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
CHF 42
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 50
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
CHF 64.95
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Training Tank
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Training Tank
CHF 37
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
CHF 64.95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
CHF 80
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
CHF 120
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
CHF 105
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
29% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
26% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
29% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
29% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
11% off
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Warm
Men's Tights
20% off
Nike Run Lightweight
Nike Run Lightweight Running Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Run Lightweight
Running Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
Nike Run Lightweight
Nike Run Lightweight Running Micro-Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Run Lightweight
Running Micro-Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
Nike Running Lightweight
Nike Running Lightweight No-Show Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Running Lightweight
No-Show Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 20
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Training Tank
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Training Tank
CHF 37
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
CHF 64.95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
CHF 80
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
CHF 120
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
CHF 105
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
29% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
26% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
29% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
29% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
11% off
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Warm
Men's Tights
20% off
Nike Run Lightweight
Nike Run Lightweight Running Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Run Lightweight
Running Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
Nike Run Lightweight
Nike Run Lightweight Running Micro-Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Run Lightweight
Running Micro-Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
Nike Running Lightweight
Nike Running Lightweight No-Show Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Running Lightweight
No-Show Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 20
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