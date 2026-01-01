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Slim Trousers & Tights

(51)
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
+3
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
CHF 115
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
CHF 135
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Golf Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Joggers
CHF 115
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
CHF 105
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers
England Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
CHF 130
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
CHF 105
Brazil Strike
Brazil Strike Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 85
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers
FFF Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
CHF 130
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Atlético Madrid Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 85
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 75
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Women's Mid-Rise Slim Knit Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Women's Mid-Rise Slim Knit Trousers
CHF 75
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Trousers
Just In
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Trousers
CHF 70
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
CHF 170
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
CHF 160
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Trousers
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Trousers
CHF 105
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
CHF 105
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
CHF 135
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
CHF 57
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 75
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 85
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 80
Brazil Strike
Brazil Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 85
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Atlético Madrid Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
CHF 82
Brazil Strike Elite
Brazil Strike Elite Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike Elite
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
CHF 135
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Trousers
Jordan Flight Essentials
Men's Trousers
CHF 105
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
CHF 70
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
CHF 94.95
FC Barcelona Strike Elite Away
FC Barcelona Strike Elite Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona Strike Elite Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Knit Trousers
CHF 125
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 85
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 85
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
CHF 57
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Pants
CHF 125
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
CHF 160
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 82
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 80
Nigeria Strike
Nigeria Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Nigeria Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 85
Norway Strike
Norway Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Norway Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 85
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 85
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 75
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 75
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 64.95
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 75
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
29% off
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Elite
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Elite Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Elite
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
29% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
29% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
29% off
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Atlético Madrid Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Tracksuit
29% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
28% off
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Trousers
Jordan Flight Essentials
Men's Trousers
CHF 105
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
CHF 70
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
CHF 94.95
FC Barcelona Strike Elite Away
FC Barcelona Strike Elite Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona Strike Elite Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Knit Trousers
CHF 125
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 85
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 85
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
CHF 57
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Pants
CHF 125
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
CHF 160
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 82
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 80
Nigeria Strike
Nigeria Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Nigeria Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 85
Norway Strike
Norway Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Norway Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 85
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 85
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 75
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 75
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 64.95
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 75
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
29% off
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Elite
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Elite Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Elite
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
29% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
29% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
29% off
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Atlético Madrid Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Tracksuit
29% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
28% off