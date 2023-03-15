Performance padded soles: protect them as they train
When your up-and-coming athlete is testing their limits, their joints need extra protection. Our Nike junior trainers are built with high-spec foam cushioning to keep their training fierce and fearless. Our iconic Nike Air series uses compressed air to absorb the shock of landing while giving a lightweight feel that's made for effortless movement. Underneath, you'll find grippy outsoles that let them turn, stop, and pivot with maximum confidence. If they've found their sporting passion, browse our specialist range to support them on their journey. Or choose a go-anywhere pair, and set them free to explore.
Set them free to achieve
Give them the power to perform at their peak with Nike junior trainers in lightweight technical fabrics. Knit uppers come with built-in flex, so their footwear moves when they do and holds its shape. For tough outdoor conditions, choose leather uppers that ensure extra protection from the elements. Raising a long-distance runner? Select padded collars for maximum ankle support over long distances, and wraparound styles that hug and protect their feet. For junior racket sports stars, pick low-profile designs that are built for effortless pivots and lightning-fast movement.
Inspire their love for the beautiful game
We launched our first pair of footie boots in 1971, and pro-quality football boots have been part of our DNA ever since. Our Nike junior shoes range has a choice of stud designs to support their best performance on different surfaces. On the uppers, you'll find grippy textures that deliver exceptional ball control, and dynamic fit collars that wrap around the ankle for extra protection. Nurturing a future England goal-scorer? Look for off-centre lacing that creates a larger sweet spot for turbo-charged strikes.
Own the court in junior shoes
Our specialist tennis and basketball shoes come with ultra-grippy soles, for accurate stops, smooth turns and lightning-fast pivots. Cushioned foam midsoles absorb the shocks from leaps and landings to protect growing joints. Look for low-profile styles that give extra freedom of movement, and breathable ventilation panels that keep them cool and fresh for longer.
Sustainable sports gear
Our planet needs us to step up. And the Nike Move to Zero is our commitment to do just that. Our FlyKnit uppers re-use six to seven plastic bottles in each shoe, with recycled waste spun into performance knit fabric. Flyleather is made with at least 50% recycled leather fibres combined with synthetic materials. The result is a material that looks, feels and smells like natural leather, but uses less energy and creates less waste. And since 2008, all our Nike Air units are constructed with at least 50% recycled manufacturing waste.
Let them perform in style
They want to train hard, and they want to look good doing it. Go simple and versatile with a pair of classic white or authentic black Nike junior trainers. Or choose bold pops of colour in the panels, laces and linings to add an individual touch. Stacked soles give that must-have chunky feel to their footwear, while lower-profile designs keep their vibe on the down-low. Whatever they go for, the Nike Swoosh adds the essential crowning detail.