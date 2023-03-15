Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Running
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
        4. /
      4. Shorts

      Older Kids Running Shorts

      Trousers & TightsTops & T-ShirtsShorts
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Running
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT 10K2
      Nike Dri-FIT 10K2 Older Kids' (Girls') Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT 10K2
      Older Kids' (Girls') Running Shorts
      CHF 34.95
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Girls') 3.5" (9cm approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Girls') 3.5" (9cm approx.) Running Shorts
      CHF 29.95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      CHF 27
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Sprinter Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Sprinter Running Shorts
      CHF 29.95