  1. Lifestyle
    2. /

Older Kids Lifestyle Accessories & Equipment

(24)
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
CHF 32
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hat
CHF 42
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 16.95
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
CHF 35
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
CHF 45
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Just In
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
CHF 27
Nike Peak
Nike Peak Older Kids' Beanie
Recycled Materials
Nike Peak
Older Kids' Beanie
CHF 27
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
CHF 40
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
CHF 22
Nike Peak
Nike Peak Older Kids' Standard Cuff Beanie
Recycled Materials
Nike Peak
Older Kids' Standard Cuff Beanie
CHF 30
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Older Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Older Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
CHF 35
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
CHF 40
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike Apex
Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
CHF 32
Nike ACG Club
Nike ACG Club OIder Kids' Club Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Club
OIder Kids' Club Cap
CHF 32
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
CHF 37
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
CHF 32
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
CHF 37
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
CHF 37
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
CHF 32
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack
CHF 45
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
CHF 30
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
CHF 42
Nike Everyday Plus
Nike Everyday Plus Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
CHF 20
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
16% off