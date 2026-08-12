Older Kids Back to School

(290)
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
CHF 115
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 165
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
CHF 52
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 94.95
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
CHF 80
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Top
CHF 52
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
CHF 52
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
CHF 37
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Nike Air Max 95 SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
CHF 80
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
CHF 50
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
CHF 85
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 32
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
CHF 27
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 85
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
CHF 42
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Australia 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
CHF 70
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 99.95
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Indy Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Indy Bra
CHF 35
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Girls' Sports Bra
CHF 27
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 30
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
CHF 85
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
CHF 22
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 35
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
CHF 85
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Girls' Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy
Girls' Sports Bra
CHF 32
Nike Sportswear Tech
Nike Sportswear Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
CHF 70
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 16.95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
CHF 70
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
CHF 35
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
CHF 42
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
CHF 42
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Australia 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
CHF 70
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 99.95
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Indy Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Indy Bra
CHF 35
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Girls' Sports Bra
CHF 27
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 30
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
CHF 85
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
CHF 22
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 35
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
CHF 85
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Girls' Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy
Girls' Sports Bra
CHF 32
Nike Sportswear Tech
Nike Sportswear Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
CHF 70
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 16.95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
CHF 70
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
CHF 35
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
CHF 42