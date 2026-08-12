Older Black Shoes

Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 165
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 160
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
Bestseller
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
CHF 35
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
CHF 85
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
CHF 115
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
CHF 45
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Just In
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
CHF 94.95
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Rift 2
Nike Rift 2 Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Rift 2
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Tennis Classic
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Rift
Nike Rift Younger/Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Rift
Younger/Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 64.95
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan All Game
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 70
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
CHF 110
Nike Rift 2 SE
Nike Rift 2 SE Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Rift 2 SE
Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 94.95
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 185
Luka 77
Luka 77 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 94.95
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 145
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 64.95
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Ava Rover
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 165
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 160
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Jordan Court Connect Low
Jordan Court Connect Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Court Connect Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 80
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 165
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
CHF 64.95
Jordan CMFT Era
Jordan CMFT Era Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan CMFT Era
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoe
CHF 135
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 75
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 110
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
CHF 85
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
CHF 64.95
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
CHF 30
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 75
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
CHF 85
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 130
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Nike Air Max Phoenix Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 135