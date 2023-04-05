Skip to main content
      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights
        3. /
      3. Tights & Leggings

      High-Waisted Tights & Leggings

      Tights & Leggings
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      CHF 134.95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      CHF 55
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Nike Air
      Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      CHF 80
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      Nike Air
      Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      CHF 64.95
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      CHF 115
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      CHF 33
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      CHF 55
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      CHF 75
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      CHF 120
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      CHF 115
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      CHF 55
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      CHF 120
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      CHF 80
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      CHF 75
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      CHF 134.95
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      CHF 45.95
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      CHF 55
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      CHF 80
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      CHF 120
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leopard Print Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leopard Print Leggings (Maternity)
      Nike Victory
      Nike Victory Women's Slim Full-Coverage Swimming Leggings
      Nike Victory
      Women's Slim Full-Coverage Swimming Leggings
      CHF 100
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
      Member Access
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
      CHF 130
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      CHF 85