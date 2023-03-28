Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights
        3. /
      3. Tights & Leggings

      Tights & Leggings

      Joggers & SweatpantsTights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Black
      White
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Basketball
      American Football
      Dance
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Nike Pro
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      High-Waisted
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Reflective
      Pockets
      Best For 
      (0)
      Cold Weather
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Graphic Training Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Graphic Training Leggings
      CHF 75
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men's Tight Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Men's Tight Shorts
      CHF 60
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Women's Tight Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV
      Women's Tight Running Shorts
      CHF 85
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      CHF 120
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 All-Over Print Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 All-Over Print Leggings
      CHF 85
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      CHF 134.95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      CHF 55
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      CHF 55
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      CHF 80
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      CHF 80
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      CHF 37
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Camo Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Camo Tights
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      CHF 115
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      CHF 45
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      CHF 134.95
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      CHF 120
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      CHF 120
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-Waisted Printed Leggings
      Nike Air
      Women's High-Waisted Printed Leggings
      CHF 59.95
      Nike Phenom
      Nike Phenom Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phenom
      Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
      CHF 90
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      CHF 57
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      CHF 120
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      CHF 57
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      CHF 55
      Related Categories