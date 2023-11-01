Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      School Clothes For Girls

      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      CHF 60
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      CHF 60
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      CHF 70
      Nike Sportswear Lightweight Synthetic Fill
      Nike Sportswear Lightweight Synthetic Fill Older Kids' Loose Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Lightweight Synthetic Fill
      Older Kids' Loose Hooded Jacket
      CHF 100
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
      CHF 47
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      CHF 42
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit
      CHF 95
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Parka
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Parka
      CHF 155
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' T-Shirt
      CHF 22
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Joggers
      CHF 47
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      CHF 52
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      CHF 45
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic Fill Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic Fill Hooded Jacket
      CHF 130
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Third
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      CHF 90
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Short-sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Older Kids' Short-sleeve Football Top
      CHF 40
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      CHF 35
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
      CHF 60
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      CHF 90
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      CHF 90
      Nike Trophy
      Nike Trophy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trophy
      Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
      CHF 27
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Football Shorts
      CHF 25
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      CHF 95