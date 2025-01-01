  1. Clothing
Fleece Joggers & Sweatpants(137)

Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
CHF 120
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
CHF 60
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
CHF 82
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
CHF 47
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Club Fleece
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
CHF 65
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
CHF 77
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
CHF 65
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
CHF 47
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Open-Hem Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Open-Hem Trousers
CHF 77
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
CHF 120
England Phoenix Fleece
England Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Oversized Pants
England Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Oversized Pants
CHF 82
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
CHF 77
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Open-Hem Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Open-Hem Trousers
CHF 87
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
CHF 70
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
CHF 65
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
CHF 65
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Cuffed Fleece Trousers
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Cuffed Fleece Trousers
CHF 120
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
CHF 82
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Collegiate Trousers
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Collegiate Trousers
CHF 87
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Open-Hem Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Open-Hem Trousers
CHF 82
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Trousers
CHF 87
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Trousers
CHF 100
Kobe
Kobe Therma-FIT Basketball Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Kobe
Therma-FIT Basketball Trousers
CHF 95
Jordan Rare Air
Jordan Rare Air Men's Fleece Trousers
Jordan Rare Air
Men's Fleece Trousers
CHF 155
NOCTA
NOCTA NOCTA Fleece CS Tracksuit Bottoms
NOCTA
NOCTA Fleece CS Tracksuit Bottoms
CHF 130
Nike Wool Classics
Nike Wool Classics Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Wool Classics
Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
CHF 165
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
CHF 82
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
CHF 120
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Trousers (Plus Size)
Just In
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Trousers (Plus Size)
CHF 70
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Joggers
Nike Club
Men's Joggers
CHF 65
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Trousers
CHF 77
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Men's Fleece Joggers
Jordan Essentials
Men's Fleece Joggers
CHF 87
Kobe
Kobe Therma-FIT Basketball Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Kobe
Therma-FIT Basketball Trousers
CHF 130
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
CHF 110
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Tracksuit Bottoms
CHF 70
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
CHF 120
Paris Saint-Germain Tech
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Tech
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
CHF 135
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Fleece Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Fleece Trousers
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
Sold Out
Nike Sportswear Essential
Women's Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
CHF 49.95
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Trousers
CHF 77
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cosy Fleece Trousers
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cosy Fleece Trousers
CHF 87
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
CHF 70
Tottenham Hotspur Tech
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Tech
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
CHF 135
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Slim High-Waisted French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Slim High-Waisted French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
CHF 70
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
CHF 120
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
England Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
CHF 70

Fleece sweatpants and joggers: super-soft pairs for comfortable workouts

Elevate your game with high-performance fleece joggers. Snug jersey and French Terry fabrics provide reliable warmth and next-level cosiness. Plus, our fleece is stretchy, so your pair will move with you. Elasticated waistbands with inner drawcords let you personalise your fit. And if you're shopping for a junior athlete, you'll find kids' fleece sweatpants in comfy cuts that coordinate with hoodies and sweatshirts. Getting ready for sports day has never been so easy.


We design our fleece joggers so you can move with total freedom. Plus, we've made them roomy through the seat and thighs for comfort. Look out for pairs with tapered bottoms and cuffed ankles for a streamlined look. Or, for a more relaxed vibe, choose one of our open-hem silhouettes. Flat seams help prevent chafing while you move. Meanwhile, pockets at the sides and back give you plenty of room to stash your essentials.


Enjoy a cosy feel on cold-weather days in pairs crafted from midweight brushed fleece. Think smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. For comfort minus the bulk, reach for our Tech Fleece joggers. The lightweight material effectively traps warmth without weighing you down. If things are heating up, opt for designs made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to keep you fresh and dry. When the temperature plummets, reach for our Therma-FIT bottoms. This acclaimed material helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay snug.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose our fleece joggers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.