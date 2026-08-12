Winter Gym Clothes

(25)
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
CHF 110
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
CHF 42
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
CHF 50
Nike Therma-FIT One
Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT One
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
29% off
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
29% off
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
29% off
Nike Primary Fleece
Nike Primary Fleece Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
30% off
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
29% off
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Warm
Men's Tights
20% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
CHF 50
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
CHF 50
Nike Tech Grip
Nike Tech Grip Kids' Knit Training Gloves 3.0
Nike Tech Grip
Kids' Knit Training Gloves 3.0
CHF 20
Nike Primary Fleece
Nike Primary Fleece Men's Dri-FIT UV Performance Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT UV Performance Crew
CHF 80
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
CHF 42
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
CHF 85
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Men's Tights
CHF 50
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 52
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Nike Multi Stain Repel Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
CHF 52
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
CHF 145
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
CHF 30
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 17
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 17
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 17
Nike Cushioned
Nike Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 16.95
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 20
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 20
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Winter gym wear: bring the heat

Keep up your workout regime when the cold weather hits, thanks to our collection of quality winter gym clothes. You'll find soft, sweat-wicking full-zip hoodies, cosy fleece joggers and winterised trainers tough enough to handle wet-weather walks. Keep your extremities warm with cold-weather accessories such as gloves, neck warmers and beanies. Meanwhile, cushioned socks with thick French terry soles will keep your feet protected on chilly morning runs.


Refresh your winter gym wear with sweatshirts and jogging bottoms featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. This innovative fabric helps manage your body's natural heat to keep you warm and comfortable in cold-weather conditions. The insulating fleece material feels super soft, with a brushed texture on the inside for next-level cosiness. If you're training outside, grab a lightweight hooded jacket with a water-repellent coating to protect you from unexpected showers. Look out for take-anywhere designs that pack down neatly into a slim, built-in pouch for maximum convenience.


Need high-performing base layers for your cold-weather gym clothes lineup? You'll find long-sleeved tops and matching fitness tights in smooth, stretchy fabrics to help you move naturally. Plus, moisture-wicking materials help you stay dry and comfortable during high-intensity activities. Flat seams keep your look streamlined while helping to prevent irritation. Want versatility? Fitted tops with extended hems can be worn comfortably—tucked or untucked.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose winter gym clothes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.