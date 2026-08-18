- Buying guideThe Best Winter Running Gear by Nike to Shop Now
- Buying guideHow to Pick the Best Nike Running Jacket (or Gilet) for Cold Weather
- Buying guideWhat to look for when choosing winter running shoes
- Buying GuideWhat to Wear for Outdoor Winter Workouts
- Buying GuideThe Best Winter Hiking Gear by Nike
- Buying GuidePink Nike Leggings Suitable for Every Workout
- Buying GuideThe Best Nike Leggings for Cold Weather
- Buying GuideRunning in Cold Weather: How to Dress for Success
Winter running gear: chase down your dreams
Your training programme doesn't stop for the colder seasons, which is why we created our winter running gear. From water-resistant footwear to snug base layers and protective outerwear, you'll find all the apparel you need to run with confidence in challenging weather. Look out for pieces with high-contrast colours and reflective design elements that help you stay visible in rainy, misty and low-light conditions.
Build your confidence from the ground up with a pair of trainers from the winter running gear range. Browse water-repellent uppers so your feet stay dry and protected for longer, as well as engineered materials at the ankles to keep out water droplets, mud splashes and debris. Lightly textured rubber outsoles give you the durability you need for hard-surface running. If you're heading out into the countryside, look for specialist trail-running designs with generative traction patterns for maximum grip on uneven terrain.
Layering up is key to staying comfortable on colder days, so our range of winter running clothes includes plenty of light base layers to keep you snug. Neat fits ensure fuss-free silhouettes, while added stretch in the fibres gives you the freedom to move in every direction. As your muscles start to warm up, our acclaimed Nike Dri-FIT fabric wicks away sweat, so it can dry quickly. Look out for wool-blend materials that provide extra insulation for the chilliest conditions.
To complete your collection of running gear for winter, add a water-resistant outer layer. Explore lightweight pieces that give you the coverage you want without adding weight or bulk, and adjustable hoods for maximum protection if the weather takes a turn for the worse. Meanwhile, strategically placed vents provide extra air circulation where you need it most. If the sun comes out unexpectedly, packable designs make it simple to carry your jacket with you.