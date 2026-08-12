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Blue Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
CHF 75
Brazil Club
Brazil Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Promo Exclusion
Brazil Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
CHF 80
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
CHF 45
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
CHF 135
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
CHF 70
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
CHF 75
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 155
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
CHF 150
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
CHF 57
England Tech Fleece Windrunner
England Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
England Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 155
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
CHF 52
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Just In
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
CHF 64.95
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
CHF 94.95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
CHF 75
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
CHF 135
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
CHF 85
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
CHF 110
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
CHF 160
Golden State Warriors Club
Golden State Warriors Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Golden State Warriors Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
CHF 85
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
CHF 80
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
CHF 105
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
CHF 70
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
CHF 70

Blue hoodies and sweatshirts: layer up for training

Stay active when the temperature drops with a Nike blue hoodie or sweatshirt made from pro-quality materials. We have options in zip-through and overhead designs to suit your preference. Looking for a lighter layering piece? Check out our range of blue sweatshirts. Keep your vibe soft and contemporary with a light-blue sweatshirt or a baby-blue hoodie. Or shop our dark-blue and navy-blue sweatshirts and hoodies for a go-with-anything colourway.


Power through cold conditions


Because the grind doesn't stop in chilly weather, we created our acclaimed Therma-FIT technology. It uses insulating microfibres that lock in your body's natural heat. This helps protect your muscles and joints as you warm up, cool off or push through a tough training session. Plus, the lightweight materials ensure you stay snug without feeling weighed down. You'll find technical fabrics with smooth textures on both sides for a premium look.


Keep your cool


From early-morning runs to weekend adventures and after-work training with your team—pushing your limits means working up a sweat. To help you stay focused, look for blue hoodies and sweatshirts featuring our Dri-FIT technology. Moisture-wicking fibres lift away moisture from your skin. Next, they draw it to the surface of the garment so it can dry fast. Meanwhile, breathable properties promote good airflow around your body. All of this helps you shed excess heat quickly and efficiently. And that means you can concentrate on reaching your goal.


Support the next generation


At Nike, we believe young athletes deserve to hone their skills in the same pro-quality kit as the icons who inspire them. That's why we make our junior-sized blue sweatshirts and hoodies from the same premium materials we use for our adults' apparel. Look out for practical details like taped seams for extra comfort in high-wear areas, and zip pockets to keep their essentials handy. You'll also find designs inspired by some of the world's most renowned sports stars—so they can channel their heroes as they unlock their power.


Kick back in comfort


When it's time to take a break, we have cosy, comfortable pieces that are made for relaxing in style. Expect slouchy, relaxed silhouettes that are easy to throw on over the rest of your kit. You can shop our blue sweatshirts for lighter coverage, or add extra insulation around your neck and head with a blue hoodie. Keep an eye out for ribbed trims at the cuffs that ensure a snug fit, and adjustable drawcords to lock in heat.


Our next mission


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose blue hoodies and sweatshirts with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.