Blue Trainers & Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 110
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
CHF 150
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim' Men‘s shoes
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Men‘s shoes
CHF 135
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Revolution 7
Nike Revolution 7 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 7
Men's Road Running Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Men's Shower Slide
Nike Victori One
Men's Shower Slide
CHF 37
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
CHF 145
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Just In
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
CHF 230
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
CHF 150
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
KD19
Basketball Shoes
CHF 185
Luka 5
Luka 5 Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 220
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's shoes
CHF 170
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE Little Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Little Kids' Shoes
CHF 94.95
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
CHF 300
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Men's Road Racing Shoes
CHF 350
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
CHF 110
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
CHF 57
Nike SB React Leo
Nike SB React Leo Skate Shoes
Nike SB React Leo
Skate Shoes
CHF 110
Nike Air Max Ishod
Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes
Nike Air Max Ishod
Skate Shoes
CHF 125

Blue shoes and trainers: discover your potential

From tough runs to hardcore circuits and limit-busting gym routines, our edit of blue trainers has options to suit every sport and discipline. You'll find a choice of high-profile and low-profile designs to match your movement style. You can go for close-fitting pairs for a secure, locked-in feel, or opt for the flexibility of lace-up fastenings. Underfoot, shock-absorbing cushioning gives you the protection you need to power through. We began our company journey with a pair of running shoes. So, it's no surprise that making pro-quality footwear is a core part of what we do.


Support your performance


Because honing your prowess puts unique demands on your body, we build our blue trainers with supportive cushioning underfoot. Our ReactX foam gives you a plush, comfortable ride with a lightweight feel. Plus, its energy-returning properties help drive you forward when the going gets tough. For springy, responsive wear, choose blue trainers fitted with our iconic Air units. They soak up the power of your movements. Then they snap back into place to propel you towards your goal.


Stay grounded


Find the right footwear to suit your environment in our range of blue shoes. For training on hard urban surfaces, look for durable rubber outsoles with lightly textured designs. They give you the control and confidence you need without adding unwanted bulk. Plus, they're built to stand up to plenty of wear. When it's time to head out into the open country, we have specialist trail shoes to help you enjoy the journey. Directional treads provide exceptional traction on wet or uneven ground. Meanwhile, water-resistant materials and snugly fitted collars keep out rain, dirt and debris.


Fly through your training


The right sports shoes set you free to move. That's why we make our blue sneakers with top-spec uppers that promote a natural range of movement. Look out for flexible fibres that stretch with you. We also have blue trainers with breathable properties, which allow air to flow around your feet. That means you can shed excess heat fast and stay fresh for longer. Building your strength and stamina in the gym? Choose pairs with Hyperlift plates built into the soles for added stability and confidence.


Showcase your style


You want to work hard. And you want to look good doing it. Our blue trainers come in a choice of colourways to match your vibe. Go for pale blue shoes for a softer look, or choose royal blue trainers for a vibrant, confident feel. Looking for versatile footwear that goes with anything? A pair of dark blue trainers fits the bill perfectly.


The future of sport


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike blue trainers with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.