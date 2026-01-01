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Paris Saint-Germain Air
Older Kids' Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
CHF 75
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A low-key way to rep Paris Saint-Germain. Featuring a minimalist, toned-down design, this hoodie is made of soft cotton French terry to provide lightweight warmth.
- Colour Shown: Cargo Khaki/Black
- Style: HM3665-325
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Paris Saint-Germain Air
CHF 75
A low-key way to rep Paris Saint-Germain. Featuring a minimalist, toned-down design, this hoodie is made of soft cotton French terry to provide lightweight warmth.
Product details
- Body: 100% cotton. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Cargo Khaki/Black
- Style: HM3665-325
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′0″ (152cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
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Paris Saint-Germain Air
CHF 75