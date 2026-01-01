Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shirt

Nike x LEGO® Collection

CHF 105

Prowl the pitch for openings and pounce on every opportunity in this wildly breathable Aero-FIT shirt. The fierce jaguar on the chest is made from LEGO® bricks to show that you make your own plays. Brilliant colours and holographic hits keep the defence guessing while you leap down the pitch.

Nike Football x LEGO Collection Play on instinct with a full line-up of fierce prints built from LEGO bricks. Calm, Cool and Collected Nike Aero-FIT technology is designed for maximum breathability. It allows airflow against your skin to help you stay cool when temperatures are high. Sweat-wicking technology helps keep you feeling fresh and comfortable.