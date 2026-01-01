Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Loose Golf Cardigan

Some courses are tough no matter how you look at them. Inspired by the topography found at one of England's finest courses, the tartan print on this cosy cardigan reimagines camo through a golf lens. Its roomy fit and soft, double-knit construction make it a go-to on and off the course.

Colour Shown: Light Orewood Brown/Diffused Blue

Style: IO0687-104

Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam