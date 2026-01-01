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England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top - Work Blue/Obsidian/White

Recycled Materials

England Strike

Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top

CHF 75
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, a slim, streamlined fit ensures that nothing comes between you and the ball. Sweat-wicking technology helps keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.


  • Colour Shown: Work Blue/Obsidian/White
  • Style: IB7982-486
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

England Strike

CHF 75

With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, a slim, streamlined fit ensures that nothing comes between you and the ball. Sweat-wicking technology helps keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Thumbholes let you extend your coverage and help hold the sleeves in place while you move.

Product Details

  • Body: 91% polyester/9% elastane Panels: 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Work Blue/Obsidian/White
  • Style: IB7982-486
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 4′7″ (140cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top

    England Strike

    CHF 75

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