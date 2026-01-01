England Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
We took an everyday classic and infused it with England pride to create a comfortable staple you'll wear again and again. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
- Style: IB6289-410
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
England Club
We took an everyday classic and infused it with England pride to create a comfortable staple you'll wear again and again. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.
Product Details
- Elastic waistband with drawcord
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Side pocket knuckle side/Back pocket: 100% cotton.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
- Style: IB6289-410
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (189cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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England Club